WATCH NOW: Footjoy's owner uses his own grain for its beers, breads, buns and pizza crusts

MELVINA — Chad Forsberg likes the idea of farm-to-table restaurants, sourcing their ingredients from nearby producers. He’s taken that idea one step further, growing the grain that he uses to make his beers and that go into his breads, buns and pizza crusts, at the Footjoy Farm & Brewing restaurant and brewery that he opened April 1 in Melvina, a small community on Highway 27 between Sparta and Cashton.