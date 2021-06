An early build of Microsoft’s Windows 11 update has just leaked onto the internet, and we’ve been covering all the tidbits we can find in it. As we continue to update our coverage with bits and pieces of the overall update, we learned that there was something else worth exploring. We long thought that Windows 11 would borrow some design cues from the now-defunct Windows 10X, but we never had any solid evidence. Now that we have a Windows 11 build to play around with, we can finally compare the new OS to the leaked builds we saw of Windows 10X. Without further ado, let’s dive right in.