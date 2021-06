There has been talk about N’Golo Kanté getting a new contract for quite some time now, and Fabrizio Romano has once again reiterated those claims. According to the Italian transfer oracle, Chelsea will open contract discussions with Kanté in the next few months, with his current deal running through 2023. There is no rush to a new deal however due to the excellent relationship between the club’s hierarchy and the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year hopeful, with there being a great deal of optimism over an agreement being reached.