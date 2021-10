Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone knows you probably shouldn't continue to drive your car once a warning light shows up on the dashboard, but many of us continue to anyway. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose exactly what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. Nowadays, there are tons of OBD2 devices to choose from. If you're interested in taking the diagnosis of your vehicle's ailments into your own hands, check out our list of the best OBD2 scanners on Amazon based on user reviews.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO