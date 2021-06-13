Cancel
Religion

The Kingdom of God is about Patience | One-Minute Homily

By Patrick Saint-Jean, SJ
The Jesuit Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kingdom of God requires patience. Patrick Saint-Jean, SJ, reflects on faith the size of a mustard seed and the patience required for that kind of faith. Based on the readings for Sunday, June 13, 2021. The Kingdom of God is about patience. Hi, my name is Patrick Saint-Jean, this...

