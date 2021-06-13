LETTER: Lake name must change out of courtesy to local African Americans

It was with some amusement that I read in the June 10 Star-Exponent how certain Council members voted to rescind last month’s vote to change the name of Lake Pelham. Other members voted to let the original decision stand. Even stranger was that some of these Council members changed sides since their votes last month, claiming pressure from constituents to change their votes one way or the other. Once again, politics has muddled up what should be a straightforward process.