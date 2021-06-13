Cancel
FIFA

England vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
England and Croatia will kick Group D at Euro 2020 off with a bang when the two 2018 World Cup semifinalists meet in their tournament opener Sunday.

In that memorable semifinal in Russia, Croatia edged the Three Lions in extra time thanks to a 109th-minute winner from Mario Mandžukić after Ivan Perišić's second half goal cancelled out a stunning free kick from England fullback Kieran Trippier.

The two sides have met twice since in the UEFA Nations League with England following up a scoreless draw with a 2-1 win back in November 2018. But England hasn't looked convincing in a pair of 1-0 friendly victories over Austria and Romania in the last week leading up to the Euros.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Croatia, meanwhile, couldn't be coming into the Euros in much worse form. The 2018 World Cup runner-up has won only four of its last 13 matches since international games restarted in September. In its pre-Euro friendlies, Croatia played to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Armenia before losing 1-0 to top-ranked Belgium.

England, which sits fourth in the FIFA world rankings, will enter the Euros as a major contender its entire group slate being played at Wembley Stadium in London, which will also be the site of the semifinals and final. However, the Three Lions will have to do without two key young players in Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

