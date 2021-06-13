New Name Added to Local Memorial Wall

On Memorial Day weekend, May 30, 2021, the Disabled American Veterans organization hosted a heartwarming ceremony at the Locust Grove Cemetery to honor all of our brave veterans who were wounded, fought, and died for the freedom we have today. The ceremony started with a color guard, presented by the North Laurel High School Navy JROTC program, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by the crowd. A prayer was then said by the Chaplin of the DAV to start the Memorial Day Honors. Olde Glory, read by the Ladies Auxiliary of the DAV, was a traditional eye-opening experience for all attendees. People as young as 5 to as old as 90 were moved by the poem read and written by 11-year-old Kimberly, which featured what veterans give up and sacrifice for their country. The Boy Scouts of America then read all the names of soldiers killed from Laurel County from the Civil War till now. To finish the ceremony, the Disabled American Veterans Honor Guard gave all deceased veterans a 21 gun salute. Young ones had the chance to pick up the bullets from this momentous occasion that will be remembered for years to come.