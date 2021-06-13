Cancel
New Name Added to Local Memorial Wall

By news
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago
(WBEN) A new names has now been added to the Vietnam Veterans Wall at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. LCpl. Frederick Ziomek served in Vietnam for eight months before suffering from malaria and passing away. He was not originally included in the Vietnam Veterans Wall, but was added to the Washington, D.C. memorial in 2020.

Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Lance Cpl. Frederick Ziomek's name added to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

Higgins, Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 pay tribute to fallen WNY soldier. During a recent ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Congressman Brian Higgins honored the service and sacrifice of Lance Cpl. Frederick Ziomek. He was joined by Tom Thompson, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77; and Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. They marked the addition of Ziomek to the Western New York Vietnam Veterans Monument.
