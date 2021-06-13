THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: A revolutionary heroine is born
Rebecca Brewton was born at her father’s plantation on the Santee River on June 15, 1737. Her father, Robert, was a wealthy goldsmith and his father, Miles, came to the colony from Barbados. Rebecca’s brother, also named Miles, was six years older and would become a prosperous slave trader and merchant. Her older sister Frances married Colonel Charles Pinckney. When she was twenty-one, Rebecca married Jacob Motte Jr., the son of South Carolina’s public treasurer.thetandd.com