One of the hottest topics in Hockeytown right now is whether or not captain Dylan Larkin can be a suitable top line center moving forward. The fact of the matter is that he is the Red Wings’ top center, at least for now, because Detroit lacks centers that could push him out of that spot. While they certainly have some intriguing center prospects (namely, Joe Veleno) there’s no doubt that they could use another center prospect in the system that has top six or even top line potential.