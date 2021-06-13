Cancel
These discounted kitchen upgrades make great Father's Day gifts

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Time is dwindling between now and Father's Day, and if you're looking to avoid late holiday gift desperation, we're serving up some excellent ideas at affordable prices. If dad could use a kitchen upgrade, allow us to present a variety of options related to cooking, cutting, coffee consumption, and more.

For a limited time, with the use of coupon code WELOVEDAD upon purchase, you'll get 20% off on 20 items capable of making this a memorable Father's Day. Don't delay — continue scrolling to find the right fit.

This digital coffee machine reduces the cold brew process from 12 hours to as little as two minutes. It brews up to five cups at a time into the glass carafe.

Get the Gourmia GCM7800 Brewdini 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $111.99 (reg. $149) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

With patented FryForce 360° technology, this device makes the cooking process easier, faster, and healthier than ever. Select from six functions: air fry, bake, warm, broil, bagel, or toast.

Get the Gourmia GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven for $71.99 (reg. $89) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

This revolutionary grill design delivers precision cooking and steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. The burners reach 1500°F within three minutes, and radiant technology seals in flavor.

Get the Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill for $559.20 (reg. $899) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Forget about overcooked meals with this solution. Dual AccuTemp controls ensure you're operating at the ideal temperature and duration for a wide range of dishes.

Get the SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker for $88.80 (reg. $129) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Easily cut through meat, bones, and hard-skinned fruits with this thin carbon steel blade. It's the result of a 200-year knife-making tradition, and will have you feeling like a professional chef right at home.

Get the Thai Chefs Moon Knife for $47.99 (reg. $70) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

This package of filleting, slicing, bread, and super sharp chef's knives will have you cutting ingredients with impressive ease and elevated confidence. Sustain that superb slicing ability with a simple sharpening process.

Get the Precision Professional 4-Piece Knife Set for $71.92 (reg. $99) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

From bread and cheese knives to cleaver and steak knives, these high-carbon stainless steel tools have all your needs covered. A honey oak hardwood block has labeled slots for easily storing specific knives.

Get the Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set with Hardwood Block for $59.99 (reg. $129) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Enjoy unlimited foamy cold brews with added sweetness and reduced acidity thanks to this easy-to-use nitro coffee keg and dispenser. It's an essential tool for getting that trademark lacy foam at home.

Get the Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker for $103.99 (reg. $179) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Enjoy the best grilling experience wherever you are with this complete set of tongs, fork, knife, skewers, and even more BBQ accessories. This set is perfect for picnics, camping, or tailgating.

Get the O-Yaki Perfectly Portable Grill Set for $35.19 (reg. $59) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Wood-fired and portable, this oven lets you make pizza, steaks, fish, burgers, and so much more in only a few minutes. Completely assembled, it weighs only 31 pounds, so it's a great option for family events.

Get the Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven for $223.20 (reg. $368)

From hot rock cooking to stone-baked pizzas, this convertible oven and griddle set packs plenty into one package. A reversible cast iron griddle and skillet turns your Firepod into a stylish BBQ device.

Get the Firepod Bundle: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven + Griddle for $335.99 (reg. $498) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

These ultra-precise knives will revolutionize the way you prepare food. Graded to an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness, a 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, 8.5-inch slicing knife, and 5-inch utility knife are included.

Get the Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set for $55.99 (reg. $199.99) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker (Black)

With just four easy steps, this stovetop machine will brew the thickest, richest cup of coffee in no time.

Get the MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker (Black) for $48 (reg. $60) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

It comes in a six-espresso cup (9.3oz) size and a spout that is designed to prevent spills while delivering a smooth pour.

Get the Sirena Prestige Espresso Machine for $231.20 (reg. $289) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

The ultimate one-click moka pot features a milk frother and pre-programmed modes for an easy barista style coffee in only three minutes. Automatically control brewing time, pressure, and heating for your favorite cup.

Get the SEVEN & ME Coffee Espresso Maker for $255.96 (reg. $359) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

With ceramic wheels, a tungsten carbide rod, and diamond wheels, this 3-in-1 sharpener provides complete maintenance for your favorite knives. You'll love these professional results in your personal meal prep.

Get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge for $55.99 (reg. $199) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Unlock your food's true potential with this grill's 8-in-1 cooking function, auto temperature control, and wood pellet fuel. Choose from the following settings: grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, barbecue, char, or sear.

Get the Z Grills 6002E Ultimate Flame Pellet Grill for $303.20 (reg. $429) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

This probe's dual-sensor function provides you with an optimal cooking experience while working with rotisserie smokers and cookers. It lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge, making it a great outdoor option.

Get the AirProbe2 with Charging Dock for $54.39 (reg. $79) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

With double-wall insulation, this coffee maker ensures that your beverages are brewed at a consistent desired temperature. Its stainless steel body supplies long-lasting durability and style.

Get the DUBLIN Stainless Steel French Press for $37.56 (reg. $59) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

With its razor edge, full tang handle, and sword-like performance, this knife is well equipped for the intense demands of a professional kitchen. It has the strength of a much larger blade, but remains nimble and agile.

Get the Kiritsuke Damascus Petty: Handmade Japanese Style Utility Knife for $84.79 (reg. $199) with coupon code WELOVEDAD.

Prices subject to change.

