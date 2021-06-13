Cancel
Daniel Bluman and Cachemire de Braize save best for last in $36,600 1.45m Winning Round CSI4*

worldofshowjumping.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penultimate day of the first week of the Traverse City Spring Horse Show (TCS), presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, kicked off Saturday afternoon with a schedule packed full of exciting show jumping competition taking center stage in the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring. The $36,600 1.45m Winning Round CSI4* saw a talented field of international athletes compete for their shot at the top prize, but it was Israel’s Daniel Bluman who saved the best for last to nab the win aboard Over the Top Stables LLC’s Cachemire de Braize.

