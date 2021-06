GENOA, Italy (June 17, 2021) The third and final offshore Leg of The Ocean Race Europe wrapped up today in the Italian City of Genoa, with 11th Hour Racing Team finishing in third position. After an exhausting four-day battle in light wind conditions through the Mediterranean Sea, the Team sits third in the overall event standings with 12 points, behind LinkedOut with 13 points and Offshore Team Germany with 14 points. One final opportunity remains for the orange and black boat to take the overall IMOCA 60 Class win this Saturday in the Coastal Race.