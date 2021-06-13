Unpacking the Download

When examining the ways that groups within society experience marginalization and subjugation, an often overlooked and dismissed form of oppression is colorism. Colorism is defined as the systemic oppression that is faced by darker-skinned individuals within a race or ethnicity. Colorism can be propagated by members outside of one’s race or ethnicity but often manifests intra-racially, or within one’s own racial or ethnic group. When engaging in the nuanced discussions of colorism, we must strive to understand the root cause and origins of colorism and how it is still used as a tool to divide groups that already experience different levels of marginalization. One Instagram account that is tackling colorism one conversation at a time is the Darkest Hue, which the creator describes as “a digital safe space that amplifies the voices of dark-skinned women and girls, educates on the devasting personal and systemic consequences of colorism, raises funds for Black mothers in need, and facilitates community healing through the publication of touching testimonials.” The Instagram page was started by 21-year-old anti-colorism advocate, TK Saccoh. Saccoh, a rising senior at Columbia University, is also a health educator, writer, and biomedical researcher. The Darkest Hue, which currently boasts over 70,000 followers, has become a place for expansive and important conversations about anti-blackness and colorism. Saccoh sat down with Forbes to discuss the Darkest Hue, why she created the page and why conversations about colorism must move beyond the surface level examinations to probe deeper.