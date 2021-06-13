Cancel
Swami Vivekananda

Unpacking the Download

By Steve Beckow
goldenageofgaia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing this download, which I’ve been told for some years would be unpacking, I seem to be seeing things from a slightly higher vantage point. Example. I have this mass of papers around me and I see they’re all out of place and, for a brief moment, I panic. But...

goldenageofgaia.com
Swami Vivekananda
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

How The Darkest Hue Has Become A Safe Space To Unpack Conversations Of Colorism

When examining the ways that groups within society experience marginalization and subjugation, an often overlooked and dismissed form of oppression is colorism. Colorism is defined as the systemic oppression that is faced by darker-skinned individuals within a race or ethnicity. Colorism can be propagated by members outside of one’s race or ethnicity but often manifests intra-racially, or within one’s own racial or ethnic group. When engaging in the nuanced discussions of colorism, we must strive to understand the root cause and origins of colorism and how it is still used as a tool to divide groups that already experience different levels of marginalization. One Instagram account that is tackling colorism one conversation at a time is the Darkest Hue, which the creator describes as “a digital safe space that amplifies the voices of dark-skinned women and girls, educates on the devasting personal and systemic consequences of colorism, raises funds for Black mothers in need, and facilitates community healing through the publication of touching testimonials.” The Instagram page was started by 21-year-old anti-colorism advocate, TK Saccoh. Saccoh, a rising senior at Columbia University, is also a health educator, writer, and biomedical researcher. The Darkest Hue, which currently boasts over 70,000 followers, has become a place for expansive and important conversations about anti-blackness and colorism. Saccoh sat down with Forbes to discuss the Darkest Hue, why she created the page and why conversations about colorism must move beyond the surface level examinations to probe deeper.
Middle EastPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Eerie 'Well From Hell' in Yemen Leaves Officials Scratching Their Heads

A curious and rather eerie chasm, dubbed the 'Well from Hell,' continues to baffle authorities in Yemen despite being in existence for centuries. The peculiar pit, which is located in the country's Al-Mahra near the border with Oman, reportedly measures nearly 98 feet in diameter, however its depth is actually a mystery. "We've never reached the bottom of this well," explained Salah Babhair, an official with Al-Mahra's geological survey and mineral resources authority, "as there's little oxygen and no ventilation." As such, experts can only guess how deep the hole might be with estimates ranging from around 300 feet up to approximately 800 feet.
KidsCNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.
SocietyBBC

Banished for bleeding: Tribal Indian women get better period huts

The "period huts" where thousands of tribal women and girls are banished during their menstruation in the western Indian state of Maharashtra are getting a makeover. A Mumbai-based charity, Kherwadi Social Welfare Association, is replacing the mostly-dilapidated huts - known as kurma ghar or gaokor - with modern resting homes that have beds, indoor toilets, running water and solar panels for electricity.
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Is Poison Hemlock Deadly?

When I was a kid, my parents used to take us out on hiking trails almost every weekend. I was also a cub scout for a few years, and so I spent a lot of time in nature reserves on hiking trails. One thing that I learned every quickly was:...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: June 22

Today’s Birthday (06/22/21). This year could get especially lucrative. Collaborate with consistent coordination for shared profit. Listen to your creative muses this summer, before transitioning with autumn team changes. A winter health, fitness and energy surge leads to blossoming fun with friends next spring. Celebrate a bountiful harvest. To get...
EconomyThrive Global

All that Glitters: Consumerism in a Conscious World

And the collateral damage of greed. And so the king was granted his wish and whatever he touched turned. He ran through the palace with joyful purpose—touching this. and presto! Touching that and bingo bongo! Into the garden he raced. and reached for a rose. Shazaam! The most exquisite gilded...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Brooklyn, NYObserver

‘Culture Strike: Art and Museums in an Age of Protest’ Unpacks an Ongoing Reckoning

When Laura Raicovich resigned as director of the Queens Museum in 2018, she did so after several of her proposed directives and projects, including an idea to make the museum a sanctuary space for immigrants seeking social services, didn’t garner enthusiastic responses from more conservative board members. In the years since, Raicovich has thought deeply about how cultural institutions can better reflect and answer to their communities. She’s also done exhaustive research into the history of American museums to uncover how limited their perspectives have been since the beginning.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Stick to the facts in conflict

Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something. What’s good ex-etiquette?
SocietyReal News Network

How an entire Black community was poisoned

What does ‘environmental racism’ mean? What does it look like in practice? When researchers discovered that residents of the small, unincorporated, predominantly Black community of Tallevast, Florida, were experiencing abnormally high rates of cancer and miscarriages, it was clear that something was wrong. Tallevast, a town shaped by the legacy of segregation, is the site of the now-defunct Loral American Beryllium Company, which was purchased in 1996 by Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in the world.
Cell Phonestechlicious.com

How to Download a Video from Facebook

Facebook likes to keep your content on its service and doesn't offer any way to natively download videos. So, while you can share Facebook video posts within Facebook or provide a link to the video, there is no to share that video via email or other social platforms. We tested...
Video Gamesnintendolink.com

Unpacking Bringing Zen Puzzles to Switch

Witch Bean has announced that its upcoming title Unpacking, a zen puzzle game, is in the works for Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The games is tentatively planned for 2021, but we will be sure to keep you up to date on the status of the title. Check out the...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Yogaomahanews.net

'Yoga For Wellness' to be theme of International Yoga day

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The main theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is 'Yoga For Wellness' that focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. "Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this...