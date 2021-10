Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming God of War PC version will not be developed by Santa Monica Studio but actually by a third-party one. In a new statement that was provided to media outlet ArsTechnica, it was revealed that the PC port will be handled by a Canadian studio named Jetpack Interactive. If you are worried that the PC port will not be up to par as to the PS4 version, you do not need to since this studio has good credit. Also, Santa Monica Studio will be closely monitoring the development so rest assured, it will be a good PC port.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO