A Moment 50 Years in the Making

The clock hits zero as the echoes of over 20,000 screaming fans reverberate throughout Raymond James Stadium on the evening of February 7, 2021. The infamous cannons finally fire from the South End Zone Pirate Ship as confetti is shot out of new additions to the arsenal especially for Super Bowl LV between the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have done it. They've not only reached the pinnacle of the NFL world, capturing the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy in its history, but they've done it in a way no one else has before: on their home field.