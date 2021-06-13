Cancel
Messages from Ann & the Angels ~ Untether the Rope….

By Suzanne Maresca
goldenageofgaia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have a saying upon your earth, “A rising tide raises all boats.” We would add, “as long as the rope that tethers the boats to the dock is long enough to withstand the tide!” Can you imagine what happens to a boat tethered by a short rope during a high rising tide? You already know the answer – either the rope must break, or the boat will flood.

goldenageofgaia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Consider Yourself#Ann The Angels
