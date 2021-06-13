Messages from Ann & the Angels ~ Untether the Rope….

Ecclesiastes 4:9 Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. The Marvel Avengers have been a great source of entertainment from comics to cartoons, to movies, to toys, to action figures, to costumes, to merchandise, to the new Avengers Campus at Disneyland. It has been so fun to learn of characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Arrow, Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Vision, and more. We love to see them battle evil and overcome their personal issues. But one lesson that we can learn from the Avengers is found in the phrase ‘ONE is better than one.’ It’s the idea that a team that is together and unified is better than one individual. Especially if it is against some evil out there. To be ONE or together takes setting aside ego and wanting things done our distinctive way. Being ONE involves trust, both earning trust and being willing to trust others, because together is better.