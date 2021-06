Issa Baewatch! Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan don’t pop out on the ‘gram often, but they always make a statement whenever they do. The couple has been going strong, and today they decided to share their love for one another. This isn’t out of the ordinary for the couple. Recently, Lori showed Michael a lot of love as he promoted his most recent movie, ‘Without Remorse’ which premiered last month on Amazon. The film, which stars him and Lauren London, was the first time viewers were able to see her back on the screen since the untimely death of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle.