Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College has been ranked number 6 in “Value College’s Best Online Community Colleges In The Country.”. Value Colleges is an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, featuring only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.