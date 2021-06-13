Linda Dillon: Archangel Gabrielle – I Give You My Golden Heart

When I was younger, my mom would take one Saturday a month to deep clean the house. Often we knew it was coming because we would be woken by the sounds of gospel music playing from the kitchen and my mom sing-song “up up up up up!” It’s one of my most vivid memories from childhood. But every once in a while, she would trade up the Kirk Franklin for Nikka Costa. A beautiful songstress with a gentle voice, who sang one of my favorite songs. She would recite, “I am a woman, with a mission and a past to outdo…” She then goes on to mention how the earth has spent 1000 years making up for what we humans do to it… and then she says, “so have I for you.” As a child, I had no idea what these lyrics meant, but I knew that they meant something. I have always loved people. I’ve allowed myself the ability to see the BEST in them, but I’ve endured the WORST from them.