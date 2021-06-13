Linda Dillon: Archangel Gabrielle – I Give You My Golden Heart
I give you my joy, I give you, not only the golden elixir, or my bubbles, I give you my golden heart… that we will always be united in heart and united in joy. Greetings, I AM Gabrielle, Lily of Love, Trumpet of Truth, Messenger of One. Welcome. I welcome you as spokes-being for this entire Council…yes, Council of Love, but perhaps today we can call it Council of Joy. Not only is joy your birthright, part of your infinite, eternal, physical, dimensional, interdimensional, multidimensional self, it is what helps you, assists you as pathfinders, as wayshowers, to truly undertake the work of the Mother/Father/One.goldenageofgaia.com