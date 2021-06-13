Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Linda Dillon: Archangel Gabrielle – I Give You My Golden Heart

By Sitara
goldenageofgaia.com
 9 days ago

I give you my joy, I give you, not only the golden elixir, or my bubbles, I give you my golden heart… that we will always be united in heart and united in joy. Greetings, I AM Gabrielle, Lily of Love, Trumpet of Truth, Messenger of One. Welcome. I welcome you as spokes-being for this entire Council…yes, Council of Love, but perhaps today we can call it Council of Joy. Not only is joy your birthright, part of your infinite, eternal, physical, dimensional, interdimensional, multidimensional self, it is what helps you, assists you as pathfinders, as wayshowers, to truly undertake the work of the Mother/Father/One.

goldenageofgaia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Heart#One Heart#My Joy#Poverty#The Mother Father One#Council Of Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Lima, OHLima News

Letter: Makes my heart smile

We need positive headline media news now more than ever. Thank you to The Lima News for your recent report on Andrew Green’s recovery after his long Covid battle. His wife Danielle thanked God for many answered prayers. Seeing Kari Taylor featured on the front page, holding her Lima/ Allen...
Books & Literatureawesomegang.com

Cross My Heart by Avery Maxwell

My life has never been easy, but after tragedy strikes, I need a new beginning. Becoming a nanny was not in my life plan, but after one chance encounter nearly destroyed me, this one could set me free. I’ve given up on the idea of love, so living with a...
CharitiesSeacoast Online

Chidester: The inspiring, huge hearts of Matt Mayberry and Gabrielle Selig

It is easy to feel overwhelmed in what often feels like a huge world, with huge problems. The events of 2020 have only served to further exacerbate the hopelessness that some experience when trying to figure out how to help those in need. I get it, I understand the frustration and the urge to give up and to surrender to the often-heard utterance of “what good can I do in a world with seemly so many problems.”\
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Linda Dillon: Conscious Creating with the Divine Mother

I’ve been working and playing and chatting with the Divine Mother as I prepare for the upcoming webinar series on Conscious Creation with the Divine Mother. I don’t think it gets much kewler. It’s rare however for the Mother to ask me to send out an entire channeling, especially an unpublished one, but She has. The Mother asks for you to sit with this message and allow the energy to penetrate your heart and soul. Enjoy my friends!
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Sacred Patterns by Archangel Metatron

Greetings, I am Archangel Metatron. What a joy to be in your presence today to bring forth to you the Angelic vibrations, embracing, and surrounding you completely, enjoy the peace and love. We are present, ever present in this ascension journey you are embarking upon. We wish for you to...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Bindi Irwin on Grandpa from Hell: 'It Breaks My Heart'

This Father's Day, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to praise the three most important dads in her life, but things took a sharp turn when she was asked about her 81-year-old grandfather. Posting three lovely family photos, Bindi wrote, "Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life....
Relationshipsmilwaukeemom.com

So Have I For You – My Journey Through Interracial Relationships

When I was younger, my mom would take one Saturday a month to deep clean the house. Often we knew it was coming because we would be woken by the sounds of gospel music playing from the kitchen and my mom sing-song “up up up up up!” It’s one of my most vivid memories from childhood. But every once in a while, she would trade up the Kirk Franklin for Nikka Costa. A beautiful songstress with a gentle voice, who sang one of my favorite songs. She would recite, “I am a woman, with a mission and a past to outdo…” She then goes on to mention how the earth has spent 1000 years making up for what we humans do to it… and then she says, “so have I for you.” As a child, I had no idea what these lyrics meant, but I knew that they meant something. I have always loved people. I’ve allowed myself the ability to see the BEST in them, but I’ve endured the WORST from them.
Internetdnyuz.com

Andrew Rannells: What Words Can I Give You That Will Comfort Me?

This past February, I decided to join the app Cameo and record messages for fans to raise money for the Actors Fund. For $100 a pop, I would talk directly to you with a tone of familiarity, perhaps mentioning your school or your favorite Broadway show. I was expecting requests to send birthday wishes or make Valentine’s Day videos. There were a lot of those, plus one man who asked me to promote his homemade erectile dysfunction medication. (To that I said, “No, thank you, sir.”)
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

The Game Emotionally Calls Out His Children For Ignoring Father’s Day

The Game was seemingly hurt by his children, and his family for not acknowledging Father’s Day. In a lengthy Instagram post, the L.A. rapper expressed his hurt in disappointment, after only his eldest son wished him a happy Father’s Day, and gave him a gift. The Game has 3 children, and says he takes care of a host of other folks around him.
Arab, ALthearabtribune.com

Caring Heart gives $10,000 to KR

Caring Heart Thrift Store, located on Main Street in Arab donated $10,000 to Kelley’s Rainbow last week. KR is the domestic violence shelter in Marshall County. “Kelley was from the Arab area and so many have donated in her honor to help these ladies going through such traumatic times in their lives,” said Felicia Jones, owner of Caring Heart.
CelebritiesStereogum

Madi Diaz – “Woman In My Heart”

Starting back in February, Madi Diaz announced she had signed to ANTI- and proceeded to release a series of singles. First there was “Man In Me,” then “New Person, Old Place,” and most recently “Nervous.” Turns out those weren’t just a bunch of standalone tracks, but a long buildup to the news of Diaz’s new album: It’s called History Of A Feeling, and it’ll be out in August.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

I'm a Food Writer, and This Is the Gift I'm Giving My Dad for Father's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever since I was a little girl, my dad taught me that food is more than just a source of energy. Our Sunday morning omelets were a ritual to start each week as a family. The crawfish boils we hosted in the spring were a chance to gather and connect with our neighbors. Spending hours smoking the Thanksgiving turkey was a lesson in patience and the importance of planning. And when he would ask my friends to share their favorite meals, he tapped into emotions and memories that could fuel conversations for hours.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Could this book give you a Sweet Valley High? As if…. Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of ’80s and ’90s Teen Fiction by Gabrielle Moss

For fans of vintage YA, a humorous and in-depth history of beloved teen literature from the 1980s and 1990s, full of trivia and pop culture fun. Those pink covers. That flimsy paper. The nonstop series installments that hooked readers throughout their entire adolescence. These were not the serious-issue novels of the 1970s, nor the blockbuster YA trilogies that arrived in the 2000s. Nestled in between were the girl-centric teen books of the ’80s and ’90s—short, cheap, and utterly adored.
Movieshorrornews.net

MY HEART CAN’T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO – Trailer and Poster

Saturday, June 12th at 10:30PM @ Clinton Hall at Empire Outlets. Dwight (Patrick Fugit) prowls the streets after dark. He searches each night for the lonely and forlorn, looking for people who won’t be missed. Dwight takes no joy in this, but he needs their blood. Without fresh human blood, his fragile young brother Thomas (Owen Campbell) cannot survive. Each death takes a larger toll, the burden of his crimes weighing heavier each time, threatening to crack his spirit. But Thomas and his sister Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) are all the family Dwight has left, and as a fiercely private and close-knit family unit, they depend on him and the rituals they’ve learned in order to keep their secret. But while Dwight yearns for another life, Jessie needs them to stay together. And always the boy must feed. — Landon Zakheim.
Charitiesnewsontheneck.com

Giving from their hearts

After more than half a century the Gleamers and Blenders in Burgess weren’t going to let a pandemic slow them down. During the year-long curtailing of many activities, they continued to provide food to the needy three times a month. “We didn’t miss a beat,” Gleamers and Blenders member Charles...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Track Premiere: Chris J Norwood “I Need You (To Quit Breaking My Heart)”

Taken from the upcoming album ‘I Am Not Cool‘ (out on State Fair Records on August 20th), this upbeat duet with Carrie Norwood finds the pair exchanging “Dear John” letters. It’s a sassy take on the form, with great lyrical hooks – who could resist listening on after hearing “I hope this letter finds you well but I need some time to myself…PS: here are my regrets” ? Having reeled you in the Dallas based singer-songwriter makes the stay more than worth the while.