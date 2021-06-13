Cancel
💚Sending Love for 30 Minutes: Monday, June 14th, Zoom 5pm PST / 8pm EST💚

By Kathleen Mary Willis
goldenageofgaia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to everyone joining on Zoom and at home 😊 with huge gratitude to our star sisters and brothers, Divine Mother/Father, angels and archangels, Ascended Masters, beloved Gaia and everyOne. Upon joining the call, I’ll be welcoming and speaking, guiding us into the quiet at the top of the...

goldenageofgaia.com
#Min#Divine Mother Father#Ascended Masters#Gaia#Everyone
Hobbies921news.com

Monday Night Bingo for June 14th

It’s Monday night Bingo with the Adrian Optimist Club. Doors open at 5:00 pm and Bingo starts at 7:00. Concessions are available on-site including great specials from the kitchen. You must be 16 years old to play Bingo. Jackpots for Hotball, Blackout, and King of Diamonds. This week’s jackpots for...
Celebritiesktwb.com

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, June 14th

A ring on that finger, and an Instagram post have us wondering if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married?! Is Angelina Jolie getting back together with an ex? Vin Diesel says he’ll be done with the Fast and Furious movies after 2 more. That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Monday, June 21

Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Monday, June 21:. Day in History: 1921: Dr. William J. Mayo is the keynote speaker. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Clairo, 'Blouse'

Clairo returns to nimble, self-recorded acoustics on her latest single, "Blouse." This time around, there's more self possession and intent. Through notes on emotionally distant encounters, she describes how it feels to hold one's tongue, when words aren't enough to be understood. "If touch could make them hear, then touch me now," she sings. The song's pensive nostalgia stems from a familiar chord progression — think Big Star's "Thirteen" or Elliott Smith's "Say Yes." While far from being the song's centerpiece, it rouses the same warmth and care of those classics. Stripping down much of the pop and R&B stylings of her previous work, "Blouse" is a sonic reset in anticipation of Clairo's forthcoming album, Sling. It thrusts storytelling forward while revealing a much more grounded, mature side of the songwriter. Singing past anxious observations, "Blouse" never oversteps and remains composed.
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 14th, 2021

Drive (1997) - MVD Rewind Collection (Blu-ray) In the long history of mismastched movie duos, it's hard to think of two men less matched than Malik Brody (Kadeem Hardison) and Toby Wong (Mark Dacascos). Malik is still licking his wounds from his impending divorce, and trying to get his fledgling songwriting career off the ground. Toby is, well, a special agent and martial arts expert with a bionic implant plugged into his chest that gives him additional speed and agility, which he's stolen from the Chinese mob and hopes to sell to a Los Angeles tech company for $5 million cash. Malik needs the money more than he doesn't need the trouble, so he agrees to drive Toby from SF to LA for half the dough. In pursuit: the Gregg Allman-esque hillbilly assassin Vic Madison (John Pyper-Ferguson) and his scuzzy right-hand man Hedgehog (Tracey Walter), who have been hired by Mr. Lau (James Shigeta), who runs the company that installed the implant. Also along ...Read the entire review »
Lifestylewbdc.us

The Barter Box from Monday, June 14th

Your email address will not be published.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa will make a film with Dwayne Johnson ‘one of these days’

Jason Momoa is determined to one day make a film with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The ‘Aquaman’ star insisted during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ that although Dwayne is “way busier” than he is, they will make a movie together “one of these days”. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

MONDAY PARTY - 14th of June

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Event has been cancelled. Info: Unforeseen Circumstances . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event has already happened!. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event,...
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Gorringes Weekly Antiques Sale & Book Sale - Monday 14th June 2021

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1169. A 19th century walnut cased Vienna regulator, height 100cm. 50 - 75 GBP...
MusicPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Drake, Justin Timberlake and More Celebrities Celebrate Father’s Day 2021

Happy Father's Day! On Sunday (June 20), stars paid tribute to their fathers on social media and spent the day showing all the dads out there some love. Drake shared a photo of him and his 3-year-old son Adonis. He also promoted his father's new single, "Father and Son," which came out just in time for the holiday. The single artwork featured photos of Drake as a child with his dad.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Calling all General Hospital (GH) fans! What’s set to unfold in the land of Port Charles over the next two weeks? Will Liz and Finn be too late to help Chase? Can Cam and Joss put the past behind them? Will Maxie ever get to see Baby Louise? Learn more about these and other storylines in the below GH spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in slinky off-the-shoulder gown

Rebel Wilson isn't afraid to make a bold fashion statement and her latest was no exception.The star, 41, gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming movie, Senior Year, and once again, she looked amazing. Showcasing her unbelievable health transformation, Rebel wowed in a slinky prom gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.
Musicrockeramagazine.com

Awaken by Reality Suite

There's nothing better than great rock vibes, right? Well, this is the case while listening to Reality Suite's music, today, I will talk about their 2019 album Awaken which recently released it again on vinyl. Let's feel the vibes below!. To cut it short, they are one of the few...