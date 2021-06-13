Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 06-13-2021

freerepublic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will plant a shoot on the high mountain of Israel. and plant it myself on a very high mountain. I will plant it on the high mountain of Israel. and become a noble cedar. every winged creature rest in the shade of its branches. And every tree of the...

freerepublic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bede
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Word Of God#Lebanon#Jerusalem Bible#Catholic Caucus#Mass Liturgical Colour#Gospel#Greek#Prayer#Mk4#Ordinarytime#Credit Card#Nyer#Els#Pyro7480#Arrogantbustard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religion895thelake.ca

Kavanaugh Wants Apology From Catholic Church

A number of churches that ran residential schools in Canada have already apologized for their role in that dark chapter of Canada’s history. Ogichidaa of Grand Council Treaty #3, Francis Kavanaugh, says in the wake of the grisly discovery of the mass grave of 215 children in Kamloops, B.C., there is one church that hasn’t apologized.
Religionstudyprayserve.com

Daily Mass: We fulfill the commandments of Christ. Catholic Inspiration

Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets, and as we carry out his commands we continue his saving mission in the context of our daily circumstances. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the rector of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, WI. His website "Three Great Things" can be found at studyprayserve.com and his podcasts can be found under "Catholic Inspiration" in the iTunes store. View all posts by Fr. Andrew Ricci.
Religionlcms.org

Three-year schedule of daily Bible readings for 2021 to 2023

The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod has joined with the Lutheran Church—Canada and the North American Lutheran Church to compile a three-year plan of daily Bible readings and a year-long series of weekly readings on Martin Luther’s approach to the Scriptures. Daily readings. The daily readings are listed on calendars for 2021,...
Religioncommunitychurch.tv

Daily Devotion - June 13

I am creating something new in you: a bubbling spring of Joy that spills over into others' lives. Do not mistake this Joy for your own or try to take credit for it in any way. Instead, watch in delight as My Spirit flows through you to bless others. Let yourself become a reservoir of the Spirit's fruit.
Animalszionumcwhitehouse.org

06/13/21 “Obedience School: Heel”

Last week we had our first session of obedience training for Christians, taking obedience school for our canine friends as our model. Our obedience to Jesus is our grateful response to his love and care for us, and his commands lead to lives of holiness and true happiness. Jesus calls us to come to him so that he can share our burdens. We learn to sit quietly in his presence. Knowing how to stay—trusting God even when God feels far away—helps us get through the tough times. Today, in our second session of obedience school, we’re going to learn to “heel.”
Manchester, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Catholic Obligation to Attend Mass in Person to Resume

Dispensation from attending church services at Seacoast Catholic churches because of the pandemic comes to an end on Father's Day Weekend. Separately, the dioceses and archdioceses of the Boston Province - which includes the Dioceses of Manchester and Portland and the Archdiocese of Boston - relaxed many of their pandemic protocols in the past few weeks about attending mass, wearing masks and singing, but the dispensation remained in place.
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry of the Inner Life

By what right have we become “a royal priesthood”? It is by the right of the atonement by the Cross of Christ that this has been accomplished. Are we prepared to purposely disregard ourselves and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual inner-searching we do in an effort to see if we are what we ought to be generates a self-centered, sickly type of Christianity, not the vigorous and simple life of a child of God. Until we get into this right and proper relationship with God, it is simply a case of our “hanging on by the skin of our teeth,” although we say, “What a wonderful victory I have!” Yet there is nothing at all in that which indicates the miracle of redemption. Launch out in reckless, unrestrained belief that the redemption is complete. Then don’t worry anymore about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ has said, in essence, “Pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints of God, and pray for all men.” Pray with the realization that you are perfect only in Christ Jesus, not on the basis of this argument: “Oh, Lord, I have done my best; please hear me now.”
Religionreformation21.org

What the Bible Teaches About Anger and Peace

To understand anger and its peaceful Biblical therapies, we make use of the Puritan John Downame’s book, The Cure of Unjust Anger.[1] Downame focuses on Ephesians 4:26 to frame his discussion: Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath. Downame describes anger as,...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Comfort of Christ in the Bible

⁣Christ promised us comfort in peace when he comes again. Those in the new and old testament were to be given his peace and comfort in the messianic age. Matthew 11:28-29 - Come unto me, all [ye] that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 2...
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry Of The Interior

By what right do we become “a royal priesthood”? By the right of the Atonement. Are we prepared to leave ourselves resolutely alone and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual grubbing on the inside to see whether we are what we ought to be generates a self-centred, morbid type of Christianity, not the robust, simple life of the child of God. Until we get into a right relationship to God, it is a case of hanging on by the skin of our teeth, and we say — “What a wonderful victory I have got!” There is nothing indicative of the miracle of Redemption in that. Launch out in reckless belief that the Redemption is complete, and then bother no more about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ said — pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints, pray for all men. Pray on the realisation that you are only perfect in Christ Jesus, not on this plea — “O Lord, I have done my best, please hear me.”
ReligionEerdWord

The Letter of James: Pillar New Testament Commentary

Today, we open the pages of Douglas J. Moo’s just-released book, The Letter of James. You can preview the preface and the introduction. Few New Testament books have been as controversial and misunderstood as the letter of James. Its place in the canon was contested by some early Christians, and the reformer Martin Luther called it an “epistle of straw.” The sometimes negative view of the letter among modern theologians, however, is not shared by ordinary believers. Well known and often quoted, James is concise, intensely practical, and filled with memorable metaphors and illustrations. As such, it has become one of the most popular New Testament books in the church.
Religionpilgrimcenterofhope.org

Joseph, Foster Father of the Redeemer

Pope Francis has proclaimed a year of St. Joseph, from December 8, 2020, through December 8, 2021. He wrote an Apostolic Letter titled Patris Corde (With A Father’s Heart). Pope Francis describes Saint Joseph as a tender and loving father, an obedient and accepting father; a father who is creatively courageous, a working father, a father in the shadows. In this Letter, he writes about Joseph, his attributes, role and connects it with everyday life.
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Earnest Work: A Recipe for Lessening Burdens, June 22

Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10. There have been altogether too many looking in upon their own trials and difficulties. But when they forget self, and look...
Religioncreation.com

What is sin?

Before someone can understand the Good News of the Gospel, it is important to have the foundation of the ‘bad news’. Before we can appreciate the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, we have to understand what we need to be saved from. It is surprising the number...
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Importance of Fathers

"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family* in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the holy ones what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to accomplish far more than all we ask or imagine, by the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:14-21 The greatest testimony for any father is to reflect the glory of God the Father in his life. This profoundly affects positively to his wife and children. The attributes of God to be center in our lives. Consider St. Joseph, he is the worlds greatest dad who took care of the Holy Family. Not only was St. Joseph a hard worker, his faith was so strong that he was able to save his family taking long journeys as far as Egypt when chased by an evil king.