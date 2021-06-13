Cancel
Religion

Judith Kusel: Divine Guidance

By Sitara
goldenageofgaia.com
 9 days ago

“When we trust our Divine Guidance and start to put action steps into motion, even if just on pure faith, we will find that synchronicities happen, that suddenly it seems as if the whole Cosmos is conspiring to open doors where we before this, could not even see them. Fortune...

goldenageofgaia.com
#New Earth#Divine Guidance#Eagle
Society
Religion
Religionchvnradio.com

Divine perspective

Well, it’s obviously related to the way we view something. The term literally suggests “looking through ... seeing clearly.” One who views life through perspective lenses has the capacity to see things in their true relations or relative importance. He sees the big picture. She is able to distinguish the incidental from the essential ... the temporary from the eternal ... the partial from the whole...the trees from the forest.
Yogaconservativepapers.com

Yoga-Divine Healing

A mild pang of Yoga conjures. Wipes out polluted and dirty wrong. Flees the temptations out of mind. To behold health, happiness galvanize. Happens with the Diving Grace of Yoga breath.
goldenageofgaia.com

Judith Kusel: Immensely powerful Shifts

Immense powerful shifts happened in the last 48 hours. Indeed, we now brought back to our original Soul Contracts, Soul Purpose and Calling in the highest degrees. Before we incarnated in this lifetime, we all met with our highest guides, the Divine Counsels for Souls, as we prepared for this incarnation. What comes to the fore very clearly in my Soul Readings since the 5 July 2020, when the Old Earth ceased to be and the New Earth was born, is that all souls knew that this would happen BEFORE they incarnated! So every soul very well knew that the Great Awakening would happen and indeed that they would be shaken awake to the core.
Religionloopnews.com

It was divine intervention - Norbert speaks on accident

Jeremiah Norbert, the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s candidate for Micoud North, believes his life was saved by some form of divine intervention when he got into a motorcycle accident on February 17. Luckily, the budding politician’s life was saved; however, his right leg had to be amputated after several medical...
Societyspiritlibrary.com

Honoring the Divine Feminine - Solstice Rebirth

The June 20 solstice is an opportunity for a rebirth, one that honors the divine feminine in all beings. Indeed, an essential part of our mandate in the 2020s is to anchor this vital energy on the Earth and facilitate its active expression. Continue reading to know what this means in your life and how you can prepare for solstice.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Sacraments: A Divine Sense of Humor

When the Lord Incarnate walked this earth, He brought to it what might be called a “divine sense of humor.” There is only one thing that He took seriously, and that was the soul. He said: “What exchange shall a man give for his soul?” Everything else was a tell-tale of something else. Sheep and goats, wine bottles and patches on clothing, camels and eyes of needles, the lightning flash and the red of the sunset sky, the fisherman’s nets and Caesar’s coin, chalices and rich men’s gates — all of these were turned into parables and made to tell the story of the Kingdom of God.
Religionbirminghamchristian.com

Beeson Divinity School’s Lay Academy

If you are looking to grow in your knowledge of the Bible and deepen your faith, Samford University Beeson Divinity School’s Lay Academy is for you! The Lay Academy of Theology offers non-credit evening classes and other study opportunities led by Beeson faculty for interested laity as well as ministers desiring continuing education. Classes for the upcoming fall semester will be held in the afternoons and evenings. Classes for the fall semester include: Isaiah’s Gospel, taught by Dr. Mark Gignilliat on six Monday nights from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. starting Sep. 27; Revelation: The Last Book of the Bible, taught by Dr. Piotr Malysz on six Wednesday nights from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. starting Sep. 29; Stay in the Story: Understanding the Whole Counsel of God (Part 1), taught by Dr. Douglas D. Webster on six Monday afternoons from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. starting Sep. 27; and The Westminster Confession taught by Dr. Gerald Bray on six Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. starting Sep. 29. This semester, classes will be offered online and in person. Discounted rates are available now and will start to expire on Sep. 20. For more information or to register for any of these classes, visit beesondivinity.com/lay-academy or call 205-726-2338.
Religionpjimgallagher.com

Divine Justice

“My knees are weak through fasting, and my flesh is feeble from lack of fatness.”. When I read the songs of David, I am fascinated with the level in which He knew the Lord. He expresses praise in a way that reveals the depths in which he understood the majesty of God. He speaks of mercy, grace and loving-kindness, not as one who studied it in a classroom, but as one who experienced it daily. This psalm reveals the level in which David understood the justice of God. If this Psalm seems harsh, it may be partly due to the limited understanding we have of God’s justice. We live in a world that finds it difficult to reconcile love, mercy and justice. We see it as unloving to punish an offender, yet we know it to be unjust to allow them to go free. It is common to project our limited understanding of righteousness on the Lord, only to then accuse Him of wrongdoing when He judges the ungodly. We must never forget, God is a holy and just God. When sin is committed it must be judged, God will bring justice upon those who have rebelled against Him, and mistreated His children. Ultimately, this judgment will be punitive and those who have rejected Christ will be separated from God.
Religioncoffeeandcrumbs.net

Divine Secrets of an Ordinary Tuesday

In so many ways, it was just an ordinary Tuesday. I woke up tired—the kind of tired only pregnancy insomnia can cause—but in a decent mood. I made Levi’s lunch and kissed him goodbye, sipped coffee and read my book for 20 minutes, then toasted bagels and spooned yogurt for the kids when they woke up. But then I told Royce he couldn’t have a cookie with breakfast and told him his dad left for work before he woke up. I told Maggie she needed to sit on her bottom and moved her cup away from her right elbow.
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Linda Dillon: Conscious Creating with the Divine Mother

I’ve been working and playing and chatting with the Divine Mother as I prepare for the upcoming webinar series on Conscious Creation with the Divine Mother. I don’t think it gets much kewler. It’s rare however for the Mother to ask me to send out an entire channeling, especially an unpublished one, but She has. The Mother asks for you to sit with this message and allow the energy to penetrate your heart and soul. Enjoy my friends!
Religioncrisismagazine.com

The Divine Comedy in a Nutshell

The Divine Comedy is arguably the greatest poem ever written. It is also profoundly Catholic to its theological and philosophical core. Its author, Dante Alighieri, spent over ten years writing it, completing it a year before his death in 1321. It is fitting, therefore, that we should celebrate this finest of poetic masterpieces on the 700th anniversary of the death of its illustrious composer.
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Human Voice a Channel for Divine Voice, June 20

And thou shalt speak unto him, and put words in his mouth: and I will be with thy mouth, and with his mouth, and will teach you what ye shall do. Exodus 4:15. When he who is a colaborer with Christ presses home the truth to the sinner’s heart in humility and love, the voice of love speaks through the human instrumentality. Heavenly intelligences work with a consecrated human agent, and the Spirit operates upon the soul of the unbeliever. Efficiency to believe comes from God to the heart, and the sinner accepts the evidence of God’s Word.
goldenageofgaia.com

Judith Kusel: Simply be Your Own Beautiful Soul Self

Simply be your own beautiful soul self. To live life authentically, is the greatest gift you can give yourself. To be who and what you in truth are – at Soul Level!. To stand fully in your own light – and not in anyone’s shadow. To live your own truth...
Durham, NCduke.edu

Duke Divinity Announces New Certificate in Worship

Duke Divinity School has announced a new Certificate in Worship, designed to prepare Duke Divinity students to engage in practical formation and theoretical reflection on the worship of God in Christian congregations. Students enrolled in the hybrid and residential M.Div., M.A., and M.T.S. degree programs are eligible to pursue the certificate, which includes components of coursework, field education, ministry events, spiritual formation groups, or a thesis project.
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

ROME, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian epic poet Dante is going to heaven - again. Dante, Italy’s greatest poet, divided his monumental Divine Comedy into three parts – Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. The allegory representing a soul’s journey to God is one of the world’s most influential works of literature.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

10+ Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone. We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your...
Religionbitchute.com

John Paul II Taught That Man Is Divine

Ephesians 1:21: It is a power above “every name that is named.”. Don't be fooled by the heretics occupying the Vatican and elsewhere. They are -not- the Catholic Church. Pope Pius XII, who died in 1958, was the last valid pope. Francis is a her…. Ephesians 1:21: It is a...
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Seven unite to become Divine Mercy Parish

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Feast of Corpus Christi Procession was celebrated on Sunday, June 6 by all seven parishes in Kossuth County. All seven parishes celebrated benediction on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ in their own church. The parishes are fortunate to be blessed with several deacons, making it possible to bring this idea into fruition. Deacon Bruce Helleseth and his parish were still celebrating his ordination from the day before, as he officiated his first Corpus Christi benediction in his home parish, Sts. Peter and Paul.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

John Waters, Divine, and the Trinity of Trash

Happy Pride Month, queers! Or as I’ve been thinking of it lately, happy Liberation Month. What’s the difference? Oh, just a little filth, crime, and shamelessness. Don't miss The King's Jester, live in Portland this November @Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Presale starts Wednesday, 6/9 @10am with password: KINGSJESTER. I recently...
Musicjuno.co.uk

PALE DIVINE

2. "The Eyes Of Destiny" (6:09) 1. "(I Alone) The Traveller" (8:27) 2. "Cemetery Earth" (10:58) 1. "Empyrean Dream" (1:20) 2. "The Seventh Circle" (5:26) 3. "Soul Searching" (4:58) Side 4. 1. "Shadows Of Death" (5:39) 2. "The Conqueror Worm" (6:33)