Halle Berry Grew up Separated from Her Dad – Inside Their Tumultuous Relationship

Award-winning actress Halle Berry grew up separated from her late father, Jerome Jesse Berry. Check out the reason behind their tumultuous relationship.

Halle Berry is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. But behind her success was a dark past that involved her father, Jerome Jesse Berry.

In a lengthy message she posted to Instagram in June 2019, Halle revealed she did not have a warm relationship with her father who died in October 2003 due to Parkinson's disease.

The exceptional actress showed one of Jerome's only two pictures when he was still alive. According to Halle, her father's rare pictures were like "gold" to her.

Later, Halle recalled sad memories with her late father, citing his bad habits as the primary cause of their separation. The "Monster's Ball" star wrote:

"He was alcohol addicted and that addiction robbed us of the relationship we were meant to have..."

Halle said Jerome divorced from her mother, Judith Hawkins, when she was four, but he later returned when she was ten. Her mother had hoped their reunion would lead to a better relationship, but it did not.

The acclaimed actress first spoke of her violent childhood in October 2007. Besides her father's alcohol addiction, Jerome became abusive towards Halle's sister and their mother.

She added she felt guilty because she could not stop her father's abusive acts. According to the 54-year-old movie star, Jerome never abused her, but he would beat her sister.

Given her scarred childhood at the hands of her father, Halle made it her lifelong mission to support charities that help abused women. She has been supporting the Jenesse Center.

For 15 years, she has been a volunteer at the center, which is a non-profit group founded in 1980 to provide domestic violence intervention and assistance to abused individuals.

Halle has supported the organization for several years because she witnessed its remarkable impact on children and women in various communities.

The "Catwoman" star has already made peace with her past. She realized that her father loved her despite his violent behavior and recognizes that he was an important part of her life.

Halle is a proud mother to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, 13, and son, Maceo Martinez, 7. The award-winning actress shares Nahla with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

She is presently in a happy relationship with her new boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. The loved-up couple started dating in September 2020.