Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Halle Berry Grew up Separated from Her Dad – Inside Their Tumultuous Relationship

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Award-winning actress Halle Berry grew up separated from her late father, Jerome Jesse Berry. Check out the reason behind their tumultuous relationship.

Halle Berry is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. But behind her success was a dark past that involved her father, Jerome Jesse Berry.

In a lengthy message she posted to Instagram in June 2019, Halle revealed she did not have a warm relationship with her father who died in October 2003 due to Parkinson's disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uQty_0aSrqeba00

The exceptional actress showed one of Jerome's only two pictures when he was still alive. According to Halle, her father's rare pictures were like "gold" to her.

Later, Halle recalled sad memories with her late father, citing his bad habits as the primary cause of their separation. The "Monster's Ball" star wrote:

"He was alcohol addicted and that addiction robbed us of the relationship we were meant to have..."

Halle said Jerome divorced from her mother, Judith Hawkins, when she was four, but he later returned when she was ten. Her mother had hoped their reunion would lead to a better relationship, but it did not.

The acclaimed actress first spoke of her violent childhood in October 2007. Besides her father's alcohol addiction, Jerome became abusive towards Halle's sister and their mother.

She added she felt guilty because she could not stop her father's abusive acts. According to the 54-year-old movie star, Jerome never abused her, but he would beat her sister.

Given her scarred childhood at the hands of her father, Halle made it her lifelong mission to support charities that help abused women. She has been supporting the Jenesse Center.

For 15 years, she has been a volunteer at the center, which is a non-profit group founded in 1980 to provide domestic violence intervention and assistance to abused individuals.

Halle is a proud mother to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, 13, and son, Maceo Martinez, 7.

Halle has supported the organization for several years because she witnessed its remarkable impact on children and women in various communities.

The "Catwoman" star has already made peace with her past. She realized that her father loved her despite his violent behavior and recognizes that he was an important part of her life.

Halle is a proud mother to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, 13, and son, Maceo Martinez, 7. The award-winning actress shares Nahla with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

She is presently in a happy relationship with her new boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. The loved-up couple started dating in September 2020.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
257K+
Followers
27K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Gabriel Aubry
Person
Halle Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Actresses#On Children#Alcohol#Halleberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz Divorced after Their Son Lenny Kravitz Revealed His Father's Infidelity — Inside Their Story

American singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz has made the world know more about his parents and the part he played in their split in 1985. Find out more about their story. On May 26, 1964, Lenny Kravitz said hello to the world. He arrived on earth as the first and only child of his parents, Roxie Roker, an actress, and Sy Kravitz, a retired military man and former NBC television news producer.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Will Smith Shares Photo with All 3 of His Grown Kids Who Look Exactly like Him

Will Smith wanted to be a father since he was a child. It seems his dreams have come true with three beautiful children whose beauty shone through in a recent Instagram post. Will Smith shared two shots of him and his three grown-up children: son Trey Smith (28), son Jaden Smith (22), and daughter Willow Smith (20). All three bear a striking resemblance to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Musichot1061.com

HALLE BERRY SAYS SHE ‘LOVES’ BEING MENTIONED IN RAP SONGS

Halle Berry has become one of the most name-checked celebrities in hip-hop. From Biggie to Missy Elliott, the Oscar-winning actress has found herself in the lyrics to your favorite rap song. So how does it feel to be on the receiving end of all the adoration?. “I love it!” tweeted...
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Wendy Williams didn't wash after being touched by Halle Berry

Wendy Williams didn't "wash [her] boob" for two weeks after Halle Berry "flicked" it. The 56-year-old presenter hit it off with the 'Monster's Ball' star was a guest on her talk show in 2012 and the 54-year-old actress left a lasting impression on her interviewer. Wendy recalled: "By the end...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Wendy Williams Recalls Interviewing Halle Berry In 2012

Wendy Williams has revealed that her interview with Halle Berry back in 2012 was so great that she didnt wash her boobs for two weeks. During an interview with Don Lemon, she explained, “By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me. I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.” She continued, “I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared. But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want.’ And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”
Moviesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

#OldSchoolSaturday – Halle Berry Reminisces On Jungle Fever Anniversary

It’s #OldSchoolSaturday as Spike Lee’s 1991 classic gets celebrated for its 30th anniversary by the iconic Halle Berry. The film starred Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra which characters were culture changing extramartial and interracial romantic movies ever. The movie would have some future legendary Hollywood actors in Samuel L. Jackson (played character Gator) and Halle Berry (played character Viv). In honor of Jungle Fever’s 30th anniversary, Berry paid tribute to her first movie role by sharing a throwback photo on social media.
RelationshipsPosted by
HOLAUSA

Mel B reveals why she was forced to separate from her daughter

Mel B is opening up about the hardest part of lockdown, as she was forced to separate from her 9-year-old daughter because of COVID-19 restrictions. The former Spice Girls star explained that after moving back home to England in 2019 and due to travel restrictions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she wasn’t able to fly back and forth to spend time with her daughter Madison.
MusicComplex

Halle Berry on Rappers Name-Dropping Her in Songs: ‘I Love It’

Halle Berry responded to a Twitter user’s question on Wednesday regarding how she felt about being referenced in “damn near every rap song.”. Everyone from Kanye West (“New Workout Plan”) to J. Cole (“Higher”) to Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) have mentioned Berry in their songs, but in 2018, the actress’ reach went to the football field when former Rams quarterback Jared Goff used her name as an audible. Halle was understandably confused as to why she was being attached to this particular change in the playcall.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Halle Berry Is Doing Summer Right

The '90s and '00s style icon herself, Halle Berry, has shared yet another one of her fashion takes on Instagram. Proving she's the queen of looking ageless and effortlessly flawless, the actress posted a photo of herself lying on the beach, showcasing her figure in a chevron-patterned tan-and-coral bikini. In the caption, she wrote, "If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

A Glimpse At Halle Berry’s Skincare Routine

Halle Berry uses quite a simple routine to keep her skin looking flawless! The times have changed, but it’s as if Halle Berry’s skin politely declined the memo. The secret has got to be in her skincare routine, and we’ve got a look inside!. Halle Berry takes good care of...
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Julia Roberts’ Marriage ‘Struggling’ After Living Apart From Her Husband?

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder have been together longer than most Hollywood marriages. Their 18-year union has produced three children, twins born in 2004 and a son in 2007. Last year during the height of COVID-19, one tabloid reported that the couple was quarantining apart amid marriage troubles, with Roberts in lockdown in New Mexico. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the spouses stand today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Michelle Pfeiffer Just Shared a Rare Photo With Her Daughter

Prolific actor Michelle Pfeiffer is usually very private when it comes to her personal life, and that includes her family. Over the years, she's only given a few glimpses into her home life with her husband and two adult children. Recently, however, Michelle surprised fans by sharing a rare photo of herself and her daughter, Claudia Pfeiffer, glammed and ready for a day out on the town together. Read on to see a picture of the mother-daughter duo.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Jaleel White AKA Urkel from 'Family Matters' Shares Clip of His Dad and Daughter Samaya Showing Their Likeness

Jaleel White celebrated Fathers Day by sharing a heartwarming post that included a video that captured the uncanny resemblance between his father and daughter. Jaleel White joined millions of people celebrating Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to his dad Michael White. The post included a short tribute and old pictures of him with the handsome man.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Ron Howard Once Confused His Daughter Bryce for Lookalike Actress Jessica Chastain

Ever since Ron Howard's daughter Bryce Dallas Howard has been working in Hollywood, people have confused her with fellow actress Jessica Chastain. The two women, who were previously co-stars in The Help, both have red hair and similar facial features so it's no wonder that fans get confused anytime they see one of them in pics or strolling the red carpet. But apparently, even Ron Howard himself has fallen victim to a case of mistaken identity and once thought Chastain was his own daughter.