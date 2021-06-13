FredNats split doubleheader in Salem

The Fredericksburg Nationals played their first doubleheader of 2021 on Saturday, defeating the Salem Red Sox 7-0 in game one but falling 6-4 in the nightcap. Mitchell Parker (W, 3-3) turned in another gem in the first game, going 6.0 innings of shutout ball and striking out five to extend his league lead. He outdueled Bradley Blalock (L, 0-2), who allowed an RBI single to Jake Randa in the second and a Jeremy De La Rosa single in the third before a five-run fourth put the game on ice.