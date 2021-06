I have no problem tooting my own horn here. I called it. The US House of Representatives tipped its hand this week and revealed that they have absolutely no interest in giving us, the users of products and services from the big tech companies, what we really need. That would be measured, steadily implemented regulatory changes to restrain legitimate abuse of power by those companies. Instead, the five bills that were revealed this week are exactly what I expected to see from contemporary American politicians- a fair amount of grandstanding and political theater.