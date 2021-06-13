Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5004327 update for Windows 10 to fix 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F errors

In the evening, Microsoft released an unplanned update with version number 91.0.864.48 for Microsoft Edge for Windows and MacOS. Update only includes bug fixes and security improvements: Microsoft closes security holes with this update CVE-2021-30544, CVE-2021-30545, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30548, CVE-Microsoft Edge Versions 2021-30549, CVE-2021-30550, CVE-2021-30551, CVE-2021-30552, and CVE-2021-30553. This update therefore covers the CVE-2021-30551 vulnerability declared as an exploitation in the wild by the chromium group. As always, access to the details is restricted until most users receive this update. The update for version 91.0.864.48 can be downloaded with the three items via the update function via the Fe Fe Help and Feedback Information about Microsoft Edge and directly from the official website. More information about this update can be found below or at Microsoft.