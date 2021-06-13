Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Our View: Community | Action needed on drug overdose problem

Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvSHk_0aSrqK9A00

An alarming increase in fatal drug overdoses in the Mankato region calls for a community response to raise awareness of the problem, educate young people and support and increase public safety and medical resources.

Families of two young local overdose victims told their stories Wednesday at a news conference in Mankato to raise awareness and call for a concerted effort to reverse a dangerous trend.

The numbers are staggering. The River Valley Drug Task Force that covers Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties reported 86 overdoses and five deaths in 2020. So far in 2021, there have been 53 overdoses and six deaths.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also faced a growing number of calls to respond to overdoses, administering the overdose reversal medication Narcan 28 times in 2019, and nearly double that number in 2020. The Mankato public safety department has administered the drug 10 times so far this year.

The drug task force has seized more heroin so far this year than the last two years combined. All of the heroin was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl. Both overdose victims, 21-year-old Travis Gustavson and 36-year-old Jason Dobosenski unknowingly took heroin that contained fentanyl.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Operations Manager Kris Keltgen called for the community’s help at the news conference, saying “This is a community issue, and I think our role from the ambulance service is not only to provide emergency care when it’s needed but also to raise the alarm and share the data with our community partners.”

Mankato Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose called on the community to hear the stories of the victims and to bring awareness and “reverse these trends.”

Gustavson’s grandmother Nancy Sack said she was telling his story to help reduce the stigma of drug addiction but also raise awareness to the dangers of fentanyl and the need to make Narcan more readily available. She said “We can’t save Travis’s life … but we’d like to help somebody else’s life.”

Judy Greske, Dobosenski’s mother, came from Duluth to “put a personal face on this epidemic.”

These heartfelt efforts to raise awareness of the deadly consequences of drug use were courageous and remarkable. These stories should motivate the community to take action, whether that’s educating on the dangers of these drugs or supporting the public safety and medical responders.

The public should know also that Minnesota laws allow reporting of drug overdoses without prosecutorial risk of anyone who does the reporting and might be using drugs themselves.

Parents should discuss the issue with children. Friends should reach out to friends who might turn to drugs in despair. This is a community problem that requires a community response.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
300
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdoses#Drugs#Drug Addiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...