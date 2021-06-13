Our View: Community | Action needed on drug overdose problem

An alarming increase in fatal drug overdoses in the Mankato region calls for a community response to raise awareness of the problem, educate young people and support and increase public safety and medical resources.

Families of two young local overdose victims told their stories Wednesday at a news conference in Mankato to raise awareness and call for a concerted effort to reverse a dangerous trend.

The numbers are staggering. The River Valley Drug Task Force that covers Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties reported 86 overdoses and five deaths in 2020. So far in 2021, there have been 53 overdoses and six deaths.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also faced a growing number of calls to respond to overdoses, administering the overdose reversal medication Narcan 28 times in 2019, and nearly double that number in 2020. The Mankato public safety department has administered the drug 10 times so far this year.

The drug task force has seized more heroin so far this year than the last two years combined. All of the heroin was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl. Both overdose victims, 21-year-old Travis Gustavson and 36-year-old Jason Dobosenski unknowingly took heroin that contained fentanyl.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Operations Manager Kris Keltgen called for the community’s help at the news conference, saying “This is a community issue, and I think our role from the ambulance service is not only to provide emergency care when it’s needed but also to raise the alarm and share the data with our community partners.”

Mankato Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose called on the community to hear the stories of the victims and to bring awareness and “reverse these trends.”

Gustavson’s grandmother Nancy Sack said she was telling his story to help reduce the stigma of drug addiction but also raise awareness to the dangers of fentanyl and the need to make Narcan more readily available. She said “We can’t save Travis’s life … but we’d like to help somebody else’s life.”

Judy Greske, Dobosenski’s mother, came from Duluth to “put a personal face on this epidemic.”

These heartfelt efforts to raise awareness of the deadly consequences of drug use were courageous and remarkable. These stories should motivate the community to take action, whether that’s educating on the dangers of these drugs or supporting the public safety and medical responders.

The public should know also that Minnesota laws allow reporting of drug overdoses without prosecutorial risk of anyone who does the reporting and might be using drugs themselves.

Parents should discuss the issue with children. Friends should reach out to friends who might turn to drugs in despair. This is a community problem that requires a community response.