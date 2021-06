90 Day Fiance star, Angela Deem, became a fan favorite early on due to her larger-than-life attitude and wild antics. However, after receiving multiple body enhancements procedures, fans are afraid that she’s beginning to cross the line with her personality. The majority of Angela’s storyline on Happily Ever After has focused on her cosmetic surgeries and weight loss. Previously she went under for the gastric sleeve and breast reduction surgery, at the same time … And now she’s asking her doctor for a face lift. But, this time around he is being more strict leading Angela to turn her “southern charm” into more of a brassy attitude.