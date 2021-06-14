Cancel
Hanover, VA

6148 Winding Hills Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to enjoy your new updated home in Battlefield Green? Come on up your unpaved driveway and onto your front porch, a perfect place for hellos. Enter and to the right to your large living room equipped with a wood burning fireplace for those chilly nights and a ceiling fan to cool off in the warmer ones. We have nice grey laminate floors and fresh paint accenting the naturally lit rooms. The large living space could provide a dining area or we could hop into a nicely sized kitchen w/breakfast nook. Kitchen has disposal, dishwasher, fridge and full pantry. Down the hallway, you'll find your utility closet with washer/dryer and storage shelving. In addition to two bedrooms and shared bath, you'll find the Primary bedroom with wide double door closet and full ensuite bath. If you prefer outdoors, you have a nice deck surrounded by trees providing ample shade. Enjoy the benefits of your HOA with playground, tennis courts, clubhouse, and the best part...the large lap-laned swimming pool! Ton of storage space, light, and low maintenance. A nice community to start anew!

richmond.com
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Virginia Business
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
