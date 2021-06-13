Cancel
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Michael Landon and Costar Had a ‘Showdown’ About ‘Pickles and Ice Cream’

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Of all of the things two Little House on the Prairie actors could have a showdown over on set, who would have ever thought pickles and ice cream would be one of them?

According to Alison Arngrim, she says that she and Michael Landon butted heads when it came to one particular scene involving the two popular foods.

For those out there who don’t know, Arngrim is best remembered for her portrayal of Nellie Oleson on the NBC television series Little House on the Prairie. Michael Landon, of course, played the head of the house, Charles Ingalls, on the show.

But it was Arngrim who sat down for an interview with Pop Goes The Culture TV. During the 20-minute discussion, she talked about the hilarious showdown between her and Landon.

“He and I kind of had a showdown over pickles and ice cream,” Arngrim explains. “The Michael Landon, Alison Arngrim pickles and ice cream showdown.”

How the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Pickles and Ice Cream Showdown Began

While Arngrim was pregnant with twins on Little House on the Prairie, they did an episode where she is eating pickles and ice cream.

“So, they have these great big dill pickles and ice cream. And he’s got a bucket ready,” Arngrim said. “And [Landon] says, ‘While you’re doing this, you’ll take a bite of the ice cream and a bite of the pickle and you’ll spit it in the bucket.”

But that wasn’t in the cards for Arngrim. She loved both foods and she wanted to eat both!

“I said, ‘I’m not going to spit it in the bucket. I love dill pickles and I love ice cream!'”

“He said, ‘Come on. You have to spit it in the bucket! What if this takes like 30 takes? Are you really going to sit here and eat like several pounds of pickles and ice cream?'”

“And I said, ‘First of all, when has it ever taken me more than two takes to do anything? And second of all, you’ve seen me eat lunch. Yes, I can!”

You can watch the entire Pop Goes The Culture TV interview with the Little House on the Prairie star down below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3ZWWI1GJZ8&ab_channel=PopGoesTheCultureTV

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alison Arngrim Nellie Oleson “Little House on the Prairie” Part 1 of 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3ZWWI1GJZ8&ab_channel=PopGoesTheCultureTV)

Alison Arngrim Began Her Television Career at Just 12 Years Old

While she is best known for her role as Nellie on Little House on the Prairie, Alison Arngrim appeared in other big-time television shows as well. And her successful career started at the age of just 12. That led to her becoming a Young Artist Award-Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.

However, after rising to prominence on Little House on the Prairie, Arngrim eventually moved on. Afterward, she appeared in guest-starring roles on other TV shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island. She also was a frequent panelist on the NBC game show Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers.

