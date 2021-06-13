A Kansas City Band Traveled Across The Country To Find Their Place In Americana Music
Making Movies is as big a success story as you'll find in Kansas City's music scene. The high-energy, genre-defying rock band, with songs in both Spanish and English, has been nominated for a Latin Grammy. They've shared stages with indie darlings like Arcade Fire and big-name acts like Los Lobos. Their music has been written up in Rolling Stone and the band performed for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.