Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Moscow workers told to remain home to prevent virus spread

By The Media Line Staff
The media Line.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Moscow signed an order requiring all nonessential workers in the city to remain home June 15-19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The workers are not required to work from home and will receive their full salaries. A public holiday on June 14 and the weekends means that workers will remain at home for more than a week. The city has a population of 12 million people. Moscow is planning to open field hospitals to accommodate the large number of people requiring hospitalization due to the coronavirus.

themedialine.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Trusted Mideast News#Mideast Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhbl.com

Moscow residents told to stay off work to combat COVID-19

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow’s mayor has effectively declared a public holiday for all of next week to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. Sergei Sobyanin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not affect organisations that maintain the Russian capital’s infrastructure, the military, and other strategically important enterprises. Monday...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Moscow mayor announces ‘non-working’ week as virus cases surge

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. MOSCOW, June 12 ― Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin today announced a ‘non-working’ week in the Russian capital as cases in the city hit a six-month high amid a sluggish vaccination campaign. “During the past week the...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

COVID-19 vaccine causes FACIAL PARALYSIS in dozens of Israelis

At least 13 Israelis have experienced facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, one month after the US Food and Drug Administration reported similar issues, but said they weren’t tied to the jab. Israel has been hailed for its fast and efficient mass vaccination program, which has vaccinated a...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Virus infections are rising sharply in Moscow

MOSCOW — The tally of new coronavirus infections in the Russian capital rose more than 1,000 from the previous day as Moscow heads into a week in which many businesses will be closed under a mayoral order. The national coronavirus taskforce said Sunday that 7,704 new infection cases were recorded,...
Public Health24newshd.tv

Moscow sounds alarm over virus surge

The Moscow mayor on Friday sounded the alarm over a spike in coronavirus cases saying Covid-19 was becoming more difficult to treat as city authorities posted the highest number of daily infections since January. "We expected that the spring pandemic peak would fall on April-May just like last year," mayor...
Public HealthYNET News

Health Ministry: Half of Israel's new COVID patients infected abroad

Nearly half of all people recently confirmed with COVID-19 in Israel were infected abroad, the Health Ministry says. Of the 109 cases confirmed in the past week, 51 were recent arrivals in Israel. They included new immigrants arriving from northern India, where the coronavirus is prevalent. All of those who...
Public Healthrapsinews.com

Mandatory vaccination of service workers introduced in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) — The Moscow chief state sanitary officer Elena Andreyeva, issued an ordinance introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for service workers, the press service of the capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin informs RAPSI. The mayor also issued a decree defining the mechanism and procedure for the implementation of...
Sciencearxiv.org

Epidemic modelling of multiple virus strains:a case study of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 in Moscow

During a long-running pandemic a pathogen can mutate, producing new strains with different epidemiological parameters. Existing approaches to epidemic modelling only consider one virus strain. We have developed a modified SEIR model to simulate multiple virus strains within the same population. As a case study, we investigate the potential effects of SARS-CoV-2 strain B.1.1.7 on the city of Moscow. Our analysis indicates a high risk of a new wave of infections in September-October 2021 with up to 35 000 daily infections at peak. We open-source our code and data.
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

Lessons can be learned from India's virus situation to prevent outbreaks

- - - The explosion in novel coronavirus infections in India has had serious ramifications, from the spread of variants to delays in distributing vaccines to developing countries. There are many lessons that the international community can learn from India's situation. In May, the number of people in India newly...
Public Health1stnews.com

Moscow orders ‘mandatory’ vaccination against Covid-19 for some workers

Moscow will introduce mandatory vaccinations for service sector workers, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Wednesday; as the capital faces a surge in coronavirus cases. Businesses operating in the hospitality, education, healthcare and entertainment sectors will be required to ensure 60% of their workforces are vaccinated; according to the decree signed by chief sanitary doctor in Moscow.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Long covid has lasted over a year for 376,000 people in the UK

An estimated 1 million people in private households in the UK say they had long covid in the four weeks to 2 May, according to the latest survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Of these people, an estimated 869,000 first had covid-19 – or suspected they had covid-19...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moscow mayor calls new virus restrictions 'difficult' but 'necessary'

Moscow's mayor is imposing new coronavirus restrictions amid an outbreak in the city, saying the restrictions are "difficult" but "necessary." The city will only allow those who are vaccinated, contracted the virus in the past six months or have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to be served at bars and restaurants, The Associated Press reported.
WorldYNET News

Senior health official says Israel not at risk of wide spread of coronavirus

A senior health expert said on Monday that the coronavirus in Israel is under better control than in other countries despite the increased spread of the Delta variant that was observed in recent days. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Professor Ran Balicer, who heads a panel of medical professionals...
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Vaccinations remain priority as virus variants expected to keep spreading

BLUEFIELD — With COVID variants still around and more expected to spread, vaccinations remain a priority for public health officials. “We are seeing the UK (United Kingdom) variant continuing to creep up,” said Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department administrator. “I am also concerned about the Delta variant. It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when it arrives in our county.”
Public Healthjioforme.com

Spread Dose Record of Delta Strains in US, India: Virus Updates

June 21, 2021 •• 27 minutes ago •• Read for 5 minutes •• Join the conversation. (Bloomberg) —A study found that highly contagious delta variants of the coronavirus are gaining momentum in under-vaccinated US pockets. This finding puts a strain on national vaccination efforts, despite the fact that more than 45% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, coupled with the acceleration of cases in the South.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Moscow imposes new virus restrictions as cases remain high

MOSCOW (AP) — The mayor of Moscow has announced new pandemic restrictions, saying the situation in the capital remains “very difficult.” The country’s state coronavirus task force reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases in Moscow on Tuesday and 16,715 new infections across Russia. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned all entertainment and sports events at which more than 500 people are present starting Tuesday. And starting Monday, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars will only allow in customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the virus within the past six months or can provide a negative coronavirus test taken in the previous 72 hours. “The decisions that we’re making are difficult, unpopular, but necessary for saving people’s lives,” Sobyanin said.
Public Healthleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in hospital while being treated for another illness

Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid-19 in hospitals in England while receiving treatment for another illness, a report of NHS data has revealed. The figures provided by NHS trusts, obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws by The Guardian, show that a total of 32,307 people “probably or definitely” contracted coronavirus while in hospital since March 2020, with 8,747 of these later dying.