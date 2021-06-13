Moscow workers told to remain home to prevent virus spread
The mayor of Moscow signed an order requiring all nonessential workers in the city to remain home June 15-19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The workers are not required to work from home and will receive their full salaries. A public holiday on June 14 and the weekends means that workers will remain at home for more than a week. The city has a population of 12 million people. Moscow is planning to open field hospitals to accommodate the large number of people requiring hospitalization due to the coronavirus.themedialine.org