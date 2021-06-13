Nigel Slater’s recipes for grilled salmon, and asparagus with pancetta
A gently herbed salmon supper puts summer on the table. All the early summer ingredients came out this week. The salmon and asparagus, the pink-flesh garlic and avocados and the first decent, peppery basil. I raided the early mint from the pots of the kitchen steps, its leaves barely the size of fingernails and served the first of the garden lunches. Never has a change of season been so welcome. Summer has been a long time coming this year.www.theguardian.com