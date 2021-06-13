Nigel Slater’s recipes for grilled salmon, and asparagus with pancetta

Curing and smoking a whole salmon fillet is easy to do at home, according to chef Vincent Carvalho, a lecturing instructor at The Culinary Institute of America San Antonio. Instructions: Place the salmon on a baking sheet with the skin side down. Using the backside of a knife, lightly scrape the flesh to remove any scales. Remove any pin bones that run down the center of the fillet. Rub your finger against the grain, from head to tail, to feel for these tiny pin bones. They run about two-thirds of the way down the fish. When you feel them, pull them out using tweezers or fish pliers.