Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Iran’s Chief Negotiator: No Nuclear Deal Likely Before Elections

By The Media Line Staff
The media Line.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s chief negotiator at the nuclear talks in Vienna, which resumed on Saturday, said that he did not think that a deal could be completed before the country’s presidential election on June 18. Iranians go to the polls on June 18. Also on Saturday, the Russian negotiator in Vienna said...

themedialine.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Weapon#Uranium#Iranians#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSNPR

What Iran's New President Could Mean For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, France, the European Union and Iran have been meeting on and off since last spring to try to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. That deal gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear program. Then President Trump reimposed those sanctions, and Iran started breaching those limits. The group of diplomats came together again yesterday, just a day after the Iranian government announced that hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi had won the presidential election. We're going to spend the next few minutes now talking with Vali Nasr about how all of this could affect the fate of an Iran nuclear deal. He's a professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
Middle EastFrankfort Times

Iran's president-elect says he won't negotiate over missiles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect says he's not willing to negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program, nor its support of regional militias. Ebrahim Raisi made the comment at a news conference Monday after winning Iran's election Friday in a landslide.
Middle Eastirannewsupdate.com

Iran: People Boycott Election, Vote for Regime Change

The June 18 Presidential election and the nationwide boycott on behalf of the people of Iran was the most important political event in the past year. In other words, the people’s refusal to vote for handpicked candidates declared their real desire for fundamental change and move toward freedom, justice, equality, and the rule of law.
POTUSWashington Post

The political science of returning to the Iran deal

Over the weekend, Iran “elected” hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to be its next president. That word is in quotes because it’s pretty clear that Iran’s Guardian Council blocked presidential runs by more popular, more moderate candidates. This enabled Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to ensure Raisi, his protege, would replace moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose government negotiated the 2015 nuclear accord with the United States.
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Iran's President-elect Raisi rules out meeting Biden as oil markets look to nuclear deal's future

Oil markets are now watching the nuclear deal talks and Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's messages to glean what they might mean for the world's supply of the commodity. A revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting of U.S. sanctions could bring back 3.8 million barrels per day of Iranian oil to the market over time from a current 2.1 million, its oil ministry officials say.
Middle Eastmymixfm.com

Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in capitals

VIENNA (Reuters) – Negotiators for Iran and six world powers will on Sunday adjourn talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to respective capitals for consultations as remaining differences cannot be easily overcome, Iran’s delegation chief said. “We are now closer than ever to an agreement but the...
Presidential Electionnordot.app

Israel criticizes hardliner's victory in Iranian presidential vote

Israel's prime minister on Sunday criticized Iran's election of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country's next president. "Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and to understand who they are doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers," Iraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Republic, OHCleveland Jewish News

Iran elects Khamenei protege Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency

Khamenei loyalist Ebrahim Raisi won a landslide victory in Iran’s June 18 presidential election, Iranian media reported. Raisi garnered 61.9 percent (17.9 million) of the votes versus his next-closest challenger, Mohsen Rezaei, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, who secured 11.7 percent, or 3.4 million, according to Iran’s semi-official PressTV.
U.S. Politics94.3 Jack FM

U.S. says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There are still disagreements on key issues between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that the final decision on the issue was up to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic instead of the newly elected president.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israel's Bennett Warns Against Nuclear Talks With Iran's 'Hangmen Regime'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as...