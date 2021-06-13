Cancel
Creative photos help people overcome physical and mental scars

Cape Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milford-based professional photographer who specializes in creative portraits, John Mollura created the RE>Figured Project to help individuals heal from the emotional scars of physical wounds. The project began when Ashlie Eskew’s husband Monty panicked about showing a massive scar that spanned his entire abdomen at the beach and pool...

www.capegazette.com
