Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle has to step into Danny Green’s shoes
Danny Green hasn’t been particularly good against the Atlanta Hawks. After scoring double-digit points in three of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ five games versus the lone Washington sports franchise with a name, Green averaged 4.5 points on 1-9 shooting from beyond the arc against Atlanta, before suffering a calf injury 3:45 into the Game 3 that will sideline the North Babylon, New York native for the next 2-3 weeks according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.section215.com