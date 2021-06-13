Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle has to step into Danny Green’s shoes

Danny Green has been a solid pickup for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and while some fans might get frustrated with him at times, there is no doubt that he brings some championship experience to this 76ers roster. The team is currently in the midst of a playoff run, and last night, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks to take a 2-1 series lead. It was a huge win for the team although it came at a cost as Green had to leave the game with a strain in his right calf.