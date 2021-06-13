Lilibex, now that would have been a cool name for a baby

The furore over the name Meghan and Harry gave their baby daughter is one of the couple’s more relatable recent hoo-hahs. Picking a name for a child is a hellish nightmare – up there with giving birth, I imagine. Whatever you do, you are condemned to betray your prejudices, pretensions and class aspirations for all the world to see. Choose something unusual and you let everyone know you think you’re fancy. Choose something boring, like Ed, and you are sending a clear signal that this will be an average child.