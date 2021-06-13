Cancel
At Least 18 Dead in Attack on Syrian Hospital

By The Media Line Staff
The media Line.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, as well as a residential neighborhood, came under artillery fire, which the Turkish government blamed on the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. The death toll in the Saturday attacks on Al-Shifa hospital and a neighborhood in the Turkish-backed-rebel-held area has risen to at least 18, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Among the dead are a doctor, three hospital staff, three women and a child, according to the war monitor.

themedialine.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Kurdish#Syrian War#Syrian Democratic Forces#Syrian Hospital#Turkish#Al Shifa#Sdf#Trusted Mideast News#Mideast Daily News
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Middle East
