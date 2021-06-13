At Least 18 Dead in Attack on Syrian Hospital

Computer criminals have attacked and shut down the digital communication system at Humber River Hospital. The hospital says it is restoring computers and hospital staff is carrying on. Such attacks are usually accompanied by demands for a Bitcoin ransom but nothing has so far been mentioned by the hospital about this. Cyberattacks at a hospital have the potential to kill a patient or patients. Humber River says the hospital’s information technology system was impacted around 2 a.m. Monday. In a statement posted online Tuesday afternoon, the hospital said “no confidential information was released” and the attack was “discovered almost immediately.” All of its IT systems were shut down, including the one for patient health records.