NBA

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell exits with ankle pain, says he'll be ready for Game 4

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell exited Saturday's 132-106 Game 3 loss to the LA Clippers because of pain in his...

www.chatsports.com

Related
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Thread and Live Updates

Donovan Mitchell found his groove in the second half putting 14 points in the game and finding his teammates for open looks with 4 assists. His defense has been the story for him as he’s found a way to grab 2 steals and a defensive effort overall that should get Jazz fans excited.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Where do the Utah Jazz finish? Donovan Mitchell on his next step and developing new moves

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with Donovan Mitchell’s comments yesterday at practice about both his new moves and what it would mean for him to take the next step in his career. Then Locke looks at roster continuity and what it will mean for this season and the value of the point guard last year and if it changes this season. Finally a look at the West and where it all finishes. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
NBA

Mitchell Ready to Help Utah Take the Next Step Forward

After a tough end in the playoffs last season, Donovan Mitchell went back to work on expanding his ever-evolving game in order to help the Jazz achieve new heights. On the night Utah’s 2020-21 season ended this past June, Donovan Mitchell could barely walk off the court. While being both...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Ryan Smith Share BYU/Baylor Allegiances

WACO, Texas – Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale and owner Ryan Smith shared their allegiances during BYU football’s game against the Baylor Bears. The Bears hosted the No. 19 Cougars at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, October 16. Smith is an alum of BYU. O’Neale...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

The Utah Jazz (4-0) play against the Houston Rockets (4-4) at Toyota Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021. Utah Jazz 122, Houston Rockets 91 (Final) Has anyone made a “Stop the count” joke about the Jazz being the last undefeated team in the NBA? That could be a good one if no one has – 1:28 AM.
NBA
ksl.com

Donovan Mitchell knows it's up to him to take the Jazz to the next level

SALT LAKE CITY — For the last four years, Donovan Mitchell has heard the same thing from fans in Detroit, New York, Dallas, and about half dozen other NBA cities: We should have drafted you. For those fans, it's easy: Their team missed out on an All-Star guard that is...
NBA
KUTV

Downtown businesses hungry for larger crowds brought in by Utah Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Businesses near Vivint Arena have been preparing for to a boost in the number of customers as fans flock to the first Utah Jazz game of the 2021-2022 NBA season. The season opener Wednesday against the Oklahoma Thunder will be the first time in a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell starting for Utah on Wednesday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mitchell will kick the season off in the starting five alongside Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, and Mike Conley. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Thunder.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz are finally ready to turn the page with their new season tipping off

All throughout the past months’ team activities and training camp and preseason and practices, the Utah Jazz have constantly made mention of trying to erase the bad vibes of how last season ended. When the ball goes up at center court of Vivint Arena on Wednesday around 7:10 p.m., “last...
NBA
thehivesports.com

Game 2: Utah Jazz defeat Sacramento Kings to remain unbeaten

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings 110-101. Donavan Mitchell bounced back, scoring a season high 27 points. Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds, beginning the season with back-to-back 20 rebound games. He passed Truck Robinson for the most games with at least 20 boards in Jazz history (17).
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz Opening night, 3 concerns after watching opening night, Mike Conley ready to thrive

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with a look at the opening night of action in the NBA and how it got all his nervous feelings back about the Utah Jazz season. Then Locke looks into if something is changing in the NBA in regards to pace of play and shooting. Mike Conley has been a standout in the pre-season and Locke looks more into it after talking to Mike yesterday. Finally, a preview of the young Thunder and what to expect tonight as the Utah Jazz open the 20-21 NBA Season David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
saltcityhoops.com

The Sportsbook’s Preview of the 2021-22 Utah Jazz

I have a lot of thoughts about the Utah Jazz right now. It’s a little hard to organize them in my head, and when I’m confused about where the scene should be set for the upcoming season, I find myself poking at the sportsbooks to gauge their temperature on all things Jazz.
NBA
espn700sports.com

Ryen Russillo on the data behind the Jazz, Donovan’s ceiling, Simmons drama + more

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo joins The Drive to discuss the data behind the Utah Jazz, offseason changes enough to get over the hump(?), Donovan Mitchell’s ceiling, Ben Simmons drama, emojis, are the Knicks back(?) + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more...
NBA
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell scores 27 as Jazz pull away from Sacramento, 110-101

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020. “They came out and […]
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Explodes In Third Quarter Vs. Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Donovan Mitchell had a slow first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he didn’t let that carry over into the third quarter. Mitchell scored just two points on 1-8 shooting through the first half of the game but exploded for 12 points in the third quarter on 4-6 shooting including 3-5 from the three-point line.
NBA

