Savannah galleries: Renewing the reclaimed; a play of light

Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. “Renewing the Reclaimed”: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through July 20; Deborah Sherron Miller at The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.; reception 5-7 p.m. July 2. Focus on human experience and impact – in nature, in expression, and through what we create. Her main platforms are mixed media, oil, and acrylic, and jewelry has etched a foundation in her artistic space as well. Miller’s mixed media art is a journey of self-exploration and social consciousness.