Editor's Note: Craig Kennedy is the president and CEO of the Medicaid Health Plans of America. As you have seen in the news over and over again, we are making real progress in getting "shots into arms" to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 63% of all American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This gives us reason to hope that life will return to some semblance of normalcy.