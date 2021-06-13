Cancel
Chelmsford, MA

Lacrosse Notebook: Chelmsford’s opening day rally set stage for banner year

By Tom Fargo
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s an overstatement to say that a historic season for the Chelmsford boys lacrosse team was unlocked by a single quarter. But there is definitely some truth to it. On opening night, the Lions trailed at Billerica by an 11-6 count through three quarters and appeared on their way to a disappointing start to the year. Instead, they roared back for a 13-12 overtime triumph, following that up with a 9-1 victory the next night to complete a sweep of the Indians.

