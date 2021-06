(3TV/CBS 5) -- For so many fiction readers, JoJo Moyes is a household name. The British novelist and screenwriter talked to Olivia and Margaret about the research that went into her latest novel, “The Giver of Stars.” The book is now in paperback, and to write it, the British novelist made numerous trips to America’s heartland for research. She shares why it was important to ride horses in rural Kentucky (combining two of her passions), and some of the wild news headlines that helped her craft Alice, Marjery and the other Packhorse Librarians. Moyes previews her next book that’s headed to the screen, the trilogy that made her famous, and why readers today are making previous releases best-sellers again.