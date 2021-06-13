Cancel
Peoria, IL

A century of life: Peoria woman, a longtime community volunteer, celebrates 100th birthday

Peoria Journal Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sundays, the Journal Star publishes information on central Illinois residents celebrating their 100th birthday. Happy birthday to Virginia Risch Snowden. Virginia Risch Snowden of 2724 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria, celebrated her 100th birthday with three days of recognition/celebration at Proctor Place, including distributing carnations to all staff and residents on May 30, giving out custom M&Ms with a message and picture of Virginia at 20 and at 100 to all staff and residents on May 31 and finally with birthday cake for all staff and residence on June 1.

