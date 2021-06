After a year off due to, you know what, the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis returns this coming week. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club welcomes back the top players in the world for Wimbledon. While the women’s game has been as unpredictable as ever in 2021, it’s been a different story on the men’s side. After winning the French Open for the second time in his career just a few short weeks ago, Novak Djokovic will look to capture his third straight Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy. While it comes as no surprise that he is the betting favorite, there are plenty of hungry and capable challengers throughout this year’s men’s draw.