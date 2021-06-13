Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Spain's right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — Thousands in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government’s plan to issue pardons to a dozen Catalan separatist leaders convicted for their roles in the biggest challenge to the country’s unity in recent history.

The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity, and it chose a central square that has become a symbol for far-right political rallies.

Leaders of the center to far-right opposition to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are joining the protest at Colón Square, which boasts one of the nation's largest national flags.

Sánchez hasn't announced pardons for the 12 political and civil society leaders who in October 2017 pushed ahead with a banned referendum on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia and then declared independence based on its results. But he has defended the possible move as a way to bring Catalans and Spaniards closer together after the divisive convictions that put most of the Catalan leaders behind bars.

The prime minister is also facing criticism in his own Socialist camp, where the move is seen as a risky political gamble. While more than 60% of Spaniards oppose the pardons and only 29.5% back them, according to a recent poll for El Mundo newspaper, surveys in the northeastern region show support for the move ranging in between 60% to 70% of Catalans.

Detractors say the separatists have not shown any remorse for their defiance to the Spanish Constitution and that Sánchez is making concessions to them in exchange for support in the national parliament.

Tensions over secession grew in earnest a decade ago amid the economic hardship of the Great Recession and discontent over Spain's opposition to more autonomy for the Catalan-speaking region of 7.5 million people.

The issue has also dominated the political debate at the national level and contributed to the rise of the Spanish nationalist Vox party, which has become the third-largest political force in the Spanish Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Right Opposition#Madrid#Protest Riot#Ap#Spanish#Socialist#Catalans#Spaniards#El Mundo#Vox Party#The Spanish Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Protests
Related
Politicsaudacy.com

Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

MADRID (AP) — Nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition were eyeing freedom, after Spain’s Cabinet pardoned them Tuesday in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the country’s restive northeast. “The government has taken the decision because it is the best decision...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Rights group: Facebook amplified Myanmar military propaganda

Facebook's recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company's own policies in Myanmar following the country's military coup in February, a new report by the rights group Global Witness has found. A month after the military seized power in Myanmar and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook's algorithms...
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
POTUSMSNBC

Bankrupting Trump? Legal insider behind mafia law rattling Trump

New York law poses the risk of bankruptcy for citizen Donald Trump if the entire Trump Organization is indicted. The Manhattan DA veteran who wrote the memo that may seal Trump’s fate in the New York probe, Daniel Alonso, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to explain how the Trump Organization could be indicted as a company and why this fact is critical to the ongoing investigation.
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Thousands Protest Against Spain's Possible Pardons for Jailed Catalan Leaders

MADRID (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Spaniards protested in Madrid on Sunday against government plans to pardon 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over the region's failed independence bid in 2017, a move the demonstrators see as a threat to national unity. Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo gave the...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Spain’s right unites in fury as PM considers Catalan pardons

On Sunday thousands of people, among them the leaders of the three parties on Spain’s right, will once again gather in the Madrid square that boasts the world’s largest Spanish flag to protest against the Socialist-led government’s handling of the Catalan independence crisis. In February 2019, in a deeply controversial...