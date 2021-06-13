7 Gut Busting Comedy Shows That Will Crack You Up In Syracuse

Sometimes you need a good laugh to get through a day in Central New York, and you'll find an impressive list of shows and shenanigans in the Syracuse area to look forward to. We have been cooped up for so long, some of you may have forgotten that laughter is the best medicine and can actually improve your health. It strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Health Guide says nothing works faster to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. It can even help you live longer.