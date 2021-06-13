WWDC 2021: Could Apple finally be serious about gaming?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Apple’s WWDC 2021 presentation keynote is over and there haven’t been too many surprises. As expected, the hardware has not had a single minute of glory because everything has been focused on the software. In the new operating systems iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 andmacOS X Monterey that will represent a generation that will continue to add small changes over the deeper ones we saw in 2020. iOS 15 In the case of the iPhone, iOS 15 arrives with some important news: the most, everything that has to do with shared, collaborative content, in a group, with family or friends. Facetime becomes much more accessible and will now be compatible with Android and Windows 10, where we can continue conversations by following a simple link. Like Zoom, Google Meet and other similar apps. Focus will bring us profiles to focus on a task and not receive notifications outside of that configured space: work, family, rest … now you can segment all notifications blocking those that are not necessary. In addition, the lock screen will stop showing a flood of balloons to create a summary to story modes. Live Text will allow us to copy and paste the messages that appear in the images and send them through other apps, or make calls; Spotlight searches are expanded to images, which we can find from the home screen itself; time, as we advance, is modified almost completely, with a new design and more information and the spatial sound of the Airpods will arrive after its launch in September. More? Yes, prepare your iPhone to use it as a house door key or to access hotel rooms. iPad OS 15 After a year in the iPhone, widgets finally arrive on Apple tablets, which we can place anywhere on the screen. The application library also lands with them, in case we do not want to fill the tablet with icons everywhere and, as if that were not enough, the pages where we are accumulating these apps can now be hidden or moved. Another big change comes with multitasking, which will be more efficient and agile, with the ability to quickly change open apps, save them to retrieve them later and manage those changes through a thumbnail system that seems very interesting. Sticky notes, by the way, are a great resource because from any application we can drag from the bottom right of the screen and save a reminder to attend later. watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey The Apple Watch continues to not bring too many changes since practically the most important ones arrived in 2020. Now, we will have new spheres that we can create from portraits of our photos, with very interesting effects. If you like to breathe as much as the watch asks you, now that app becomes “Meditate”, with advice and an invitation to relax when we are very stressed. Fitness + expands its catalog of exercises and workouts in addition to remodeling its Photos application. For its part, the Mac operating system takes advantage of it to improve the Safari experience (actually on all devices) but, from all that has been seen, the so-called Universal Control stands out, which will allow us to control what happens on the screen of three devices at the same time, with the same keyboard and mouse. For example, two Macs and an iPad, where the cursor moves continuously through the three screens and we can drag content from one to the other as if it were an extended desktop.