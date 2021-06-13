Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Rising Shuts Out Tacoma, 3-0

By Phoenix Rising Communications
phxrisingfc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, ARIZONA (Saturday, June 12) – Phoenix Rising FC improved to 5-1-1 on the season with a 3-0 victory against Tacoma Defiance tonight at Wild Horse Pass. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt led the way for Rising with eight saves, while Solomon Asante scored twice. Phoenix-native Tate Schmitt added the third goal for Rising, who returns to Wild Horse Pass in three weeks for a July 3 showdown against second-place LA Galaxy II. That match will include a post-game fireworks celebration in honor of Independence Day.

